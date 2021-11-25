Refugees do not travel, risk their lives: Francisco

The Pope Francisco Has confirmed today Refugees Do not Surrounding, But “brothers and sisters To escape“His Countries in conflict And They risk their lives.

The Pope attended a meeting of the organization Schools meeting In Rome, he was able to speak with young people from 41 countries, some attended and others communicated remotely.

Francisco told him to open his heart Come Europe Because “they did not come to travel”, but they see the need to risk their lives to “escape from prison that does not allow them to live as free human beings”.

The pope expressed regret over the years-long immigration crisis Aegean Sea, தி Atlantic, With the arrival of refugees Canary Islands, And in Mediterranean, Which is “becoming the largest cemetery in the world.”

He condemned the horrific conditions experienced by refugees and cited the beach as an example Libya: “Then caught by the mafia, exploited, tortured, sold to women,” he said.

“It’s happening today with women like you, young mothers,” he said, asking young women if they could imagine being sold as a commodity.

Francis recalled the importance of a “meeting culture” for communities to be together, as he did on many occasions during his pontificate, and said that if it was forgotten, it would be “heartbreaking” and “socially correct”. This is what makes people lose their personality.

Pope Francis will travel from December 2 to 6 Cyprus, Greece And will visit Lesbos Island, Symbol of the arrival of immigrants to Europe and he already visited on April 16, 2016.

Scholas Occurrentes is an international body of Pontifical law (created by the Vatican) in 190 countries and, through its network, integrates more than 400,000 educational centers.

With information from EFE