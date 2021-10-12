The commemoration of Anti-Native Day in Caracas began with the hoisting of the national flag at the Foro Libertadores, the memorial complex of the National Panchayat in Caracas.

Caracas Venezuela. – The commemoration of the Anti-Native Day in Caracas began with the hoisting of the national flag at the Foro Libertador Memorial Complex of the National Pantheon in Caracas.

Remigio Cepallos, vice president of the Department of Civil Defense and Peace, acknowledges that after 529 years they are irreversibly free and free and reject illegal coercion.

In his speech, he stressed that the Bolivarian nation is based on its moral heritage and its values ​​of justice, liberty and peace based on the principle of El Libertadore.

This is not a day to celebrate the invasion, colonization, Hispanic Day or to commemorate Spain and its empire at that time, but to remember the aboriginal peoples annihilated by the colonialists.