It was the most recent instance of the President making incendiary responses on Twitter — and putting Republicans in an uncomfortable location to deal with the fallout.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump ally, advised CNN when questioned about the President’s connect with to delay the election: “I you should not feel that is a specially great plan.”

The greater part Whip Sen. John Thune, a member of Republican leadership, instructed CNN that there will be an election in November despite the President’s tweet.

“I imagine which is in all probability a statement that receives some press notice, but I question it gets any critical traction,” Thune mentioned.

“I assume we have experienced elections every November since about 1788, and I hope that will be the circumstance again this calendar year,” he reported.

Before on Thursday, Trump tweeted, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is superior), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in historical past. It will be a great humiliation to the United states of america. Delay the Election till persons can adequately, securely and safely vote???”

CNN has earlier point checked promises by Trump that there is a difference involving mail-in voting and absentee voting — and gurus say those voting devices are fundamentally the similar thing. There is also no widespread fraud in US elections.

The President also does not have the electricity to change the date of the election. Election Day is set by congressional statute, and most authorities concur that it can’t be improved without the need of congressional acceptance.

Inspite of the President’s absence of authority, his concept presents an opening — extended feared by Democrats — that both he and his supporters may refuse to accept the benefits of the presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, responded to the President with a tweet of her possess quoting Short article II, Portion 1 of the Constitution, that provides Congress the authority to “identify the Time of choosing the Electors, and the Working day on which they shall give their Vote.”

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois echoed that notion, tweeting , “Reminder: Election dates are established by Congress. And I will oppose any attempts to delay the #2020Election.”

Household GOP chief Kevin McCarthy of California dismissed Trump’s contact to delay election, but defended the President’s problems above voting fraud.

“By no means in the heritage of federal elections have we at any time not held an election and we must go forward with our election,” McCarthy stated, “No way should really we ever not hold our election on the working day that we have it.”

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who is facing a challenging reelection struggle in North Carolina, stated Thursday: “The election is likely to occur in November time period.”

“The election is heading to be held in November. Absentee ballots in North Carolina are strongly encouraged, as has the President inspired them. The harmless aspect to a mail-in vote, I hope we get it mainly… Since in any other case they’re gonna undermine the integrity of the election,” he said.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz mentioned, “Election fraud is a serious issue we require to stop it and battle it, but no the election really should not be delayed.”

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida explained of Trump’s tweet, “I desire he hadn’t reported that, but it is really not likely to alter: We are going to have an election in November and individuals ought to have self-confidence in it.”

Senate Finance Committee chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa downplayed the President’s opinions, indicating, “All I can say is that, it doesn’t issue what one particular person in this place suggests. We even now are a place centered on the rule of regulation. And we should adhere to the regulation until both the Structure is modified or right until the regulation is improved.”

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming reported in an interview on Fox Business, “No, we’re not going to delay the election,” introducing, “We are going to have the election concluded and voting concluded by Election Working day.”

GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota lifted issues in a tweet that any hold off would damage the legitimacy of the election.

“Shifting Election Day would very seriously jeopardize the legitimacy of the election. Federal, condition and local officials need to have to proceed to perform hard to make certain that Americans can vote securely, regardless of whether by voting early or on November 3,” he tweeted.

Not each and every Hill Republican, which includes users of leadership, has weighed in on the President’s call however or pushed back again on the President.

“Not answering any thoughts,” mentioned Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican also struggling with voters in a challenging race, when requested about Trump’s tweet.

This tale has been updated with more reaction Thursday.