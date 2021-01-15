Retired firefighter arrested for blasting police during Capitol riots

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a group of police officers during the Capitol riots last week, officials said.

Robert Sanford, 55, a retired firefighter from the Chester Fire Department, is the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. Said.

The fire extinguisher struck an officer wearing a helmet on the head, then ripped off and struck two other officers, one of whom was not wearing a helmet, on the head, prosecutors said.

The charges against Sanford are not related to the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Signick. Associated Press And The New York Times Signic was reported to have been attacked by a firefighter.

Sanford is stuck this time and has made a “split-second decision” and he is very upset, his lawyer Enrique Ladoison said Thursday. “Everyone was in a gang mentality,” he said.

Lottoyson said he did not enter Sanford Capital. He said the thrown fire extinguisher was empty and the officers who were attacked had no injuries.

Sanford traveled to Washington to attend President Donald Trump’s rally, where he said he had no intention of causing a riot.

“We’re going to the Capitol,” Trump says. The next thing you know, there’s been thousands of people going on, “Ladoison said.” When he got there, things went crazy. “

Sanford ordered his arrest without bail. He transferred himself to the FBI on Thursday morning at the request of authorities, his lawyer said.

After a mob drowned police and broke barriers, Sanford is said to have been caught on video throwing an extinguisher at officers. The video shows him taking the object from the lower terrace and throwing it against the wall as the officers supported him.

An FBI affidavit in the case states that a Capitol police officer “felt a severe strike” on the back of his helmet as he tried to control the crowd, which he saw falling to the ground. The officer was evaluated and allowed to return to work.

The riots erupted after Trump encouraged people to walk to the capital at a rally on the day Congress officially counts the election votes to ensure the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The president has been accused of inciting riots at the rally through repeated unsubstantiated allegations that the language and the election were rigged or stolen. Trump had also suggested that Vice President Mike Pence could thwart Biden’s victory, which Pence has no power over.

Trump was accused by the House of Representatives Wednesday of “inciting insurgency.” In the history of the country a president has been indicted twice at the same time.

Authorities say five people, including Siknik and a woman, were killed in the riots. Three more died as they were described as medical emergencies.

People from across the country have been arrested following Wednesday’s incidents in Washington, D.C.