O’Brien’s diagnosis marks the best-rating Trump administration official recognised to have tested good. It can be unclear when O’Brien past fulfilled with Trump. Their past community physical appearance alongside one another was above two weeks ago for the duration of a pay a visit to to US Southern Command in Miami on July 10.

O’Brien, just one of Trump’s prime aides, just lately returned from Europe, in which he and his top deputy fulfilled with officials from the United kingdom, France, Germany and Italy.

A senior administration formal advised CNN that O’Brien has been working from residence given that final 7 days. A supply acquainted mentioned O’Brien was previous in the business office previous Thursday, when he abruptly left the White Household.

Many National Security Council staffers instructed CNN that they were not informed that O’Brien analyzed constructive and uncovered of the information from media reviews.