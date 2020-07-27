O’Brien’s diagnosis marks the best-rating Trump administration official recognised to have tested good. It can be unclear when O’Brien past fulfilled with Trump. Their past community physical appearance alongside one another was above two weeks ago for the duration of a pay a visit to to US Southern Command in Miami on July 10.
O’Brien, just one of Trump’s prime aides, just lately returned from Europe, in which he and his top deputy fulfilled with officials from the United kingdom, France, Germany and Italy.
A senior administration formal advised CNN that O’Brien has been working from residence given that final 7 days. A supply acquainted mentioned O’Brien was previous in the business office previous Thursday, when he abruptly left the White Household.
Many National Security Council staffers instructed CNN that they were not informed that O’Brien analyzed constructive and uncovered of the information from media reviews.
The Countrywide Security Council chief was accompanied on the vacation to Europe by Mystery Support brokers, staffers and many reporters. Various pictures launched
from the vacation showed O’Brien neither training social distancing nor putting on a mask.
As the pandemic has spread, the President has defended not sporting a mask or social distancing, with quite a few of his best officers and White Residence staffers next fit, saying that it is not essential simply because they are examined every single working day. O’Brien’s good take a look at underscores the exceptional troubles of holding the virus absent from the West Wing and the President’s instant orbit.
Previous 7 days, administration officers have been alerted
that a cafeteria staff on White Home grounds had analyzed positive. Kimberly Guilfoyle, the President’s son’s girlfriend and best campaign fundraising formal, examined
positive right before a trip to Mt. Rushmore earlier this month. Multiple Magic formula Support agents and marketing campaign staffers analyzed positive right after turning out to be infected
although preparing for the President’s Tulsa campaign rally in June. Vice President Mike Pence’s communications aide Katie Miller tested
favourable for coronavirus in Might, and one particular of the President’s own valets examined positive earlier that week.
O’Brien, Trump’s fourth national stability adviser, has been mainly out of sight through the coronavirus pandemic. CNN has previously reported
that somewhat than serving to to direct the administration’s reaction, he has delegated obligations to best aides and even bypassed coronavirus activity pressure conferences.
Trump tapped
O’Brien, a previous attorney and hostage negotiator, to the put up in September 2019, a single week after he fired John Bolton amid disagreements on international policy problems.
This tale has been up-to-date with supplemental developments Monday.
Leave a Reply