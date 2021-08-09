Rodrigo Delgado: No political prisoner in Chi Chile. | Chile DW in DW

The bill, which is being debated by the Chilean Congress, is part of a “false precedent” for the release of detainees detained during the 2019 social uprisings, which the country’s interior and public security minister said. Rodrigo Delcado, in an interview published this Sunday (08/08/2021).
“Those who lost their freedom committed crimes in the context of the social explosion, but the crimes. There is no political prisoner in Chile because no one has lost their freedom because of how they think,” the secretary of state told a local newspaper. Wednesday. “This is a plan that is inconsistent and more than an apology. Therefore, this opinion does not apply,” Delcado said, adding that the Constitution did not rule out taking the plan to court to prevent it from becoming law.
The plan, which is being promoted by the left-wing opposition, is in its infancy and is currently only being discussed in Senate committees, but it is one of the most controversial issues in the country.
Several demonstrations take place each week in the center of Santiago, demanding the release of those they consider “political prisoners”, and the issue occupies the work of the organization that drafts Chile’s new constitution. A public statement to ask Congress to expedite the discussion of the plan.
The National Attorney’s Office has indicted 25 people for crimes committed in the wake of the social uprising between October 18 and December 31, 2019, and is currently in custody. All people are adults and one completed murder and three frustrated, Molotov cocktails are being investigated for activation and intrusion, intimidation or violent robbery, arson or illegal possession of weapons.
Demonstrations against the rise in metro ticket prices began on October 14 and were called by a second party coordinated through social networks. When they were interviewed, they said they were doing this for their parents, who had already spent a lot of money on transportation. The call was to avoid paying beyond the barriers at Santiago urban train stations.
Destruction and conflicts
At first the peaceful protest was suppressed by the Chilean militarized police, which caused unrest among the youth. The slogan of “adequate abuse” has in recent years begun to permeate other social strata in a country that is unable to effectively fight inequality. Thus began the first clashes with the police.
The chaos is spreading
The protests quickly spread throughout Santiago, at first in other parts of the country with fear. Supermarkets were looted and public and private property destroyed. At the same time, citizens expressed their dissatisfaction with deaf casseroles on the high cost of living, low wages, miserable pensions and other problems.
The destruction of the metro
The most devastating scenes for the people of Santiago, always proud of their metro, were the scenes that showed the destruction of nearly a hundred urban train stations, which were set on fire and destroyed by crowds. Some of the attacks seemed to be coordinated. Now, the security forces are drowning in misdeeds.
Army to the street
On Friday, October 18, President Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency and ordered the Armed Forces to take to the streets to help restore order. The army, which was soon in charge of security, issued curfews in the capital and other cities, and protests, but looting, spread throughout the country.
Curfew and problem
The curfew, an unused constitutional measure after the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, created a series of difficulties. The Santiago airport completely collapsed as flights were suspended because staff could not get to work and many tourists were stranded at the airport without information or food.
Useless action
Despite the curfew order and increasingly severe repression, the protests continued despite the ban on leaving homes. The security forces were repeatedly submerged in unprovoked looting, burning of shopping centers and massive peaceful demonstrations, in which – however – they acted harshly.
Many reports of abuse
Leaving aside the number of excessive and repressive deaths, nearly 200 people were injured in the shootings, more than 5,000 were arrested and injured, in the metro alone, exceeding $ 300 million. The human rights organization condemned the deaths of at least five people as a result of overuse of the security forces, and in one case an army soldier was arrested for shooting a civilian.
A set of actions
On Tuesday night, October 22, President Pinera presented a set of measures intended to quell public anger. These include an increase in the basic pension and minimum wage, a reduction in the salaries of MPs and the creation of health insurance for catastrophic illnesses. The package emerged after a meeting with the government and the opposition.
