‘Rot went deep’ – Senior US Conservatives split over Trump’s future | U.S. News

Will Donald Trump be a political force to replace Joe Biden on Wednesday after a tenure in office?

The Republican Party did not perform well under his leadership. It has lost control of the White House, the US Congress and the Senate to Democrats.

But Trump There is still a loyal “base”.

At 74.2 million, he says he received more votes than the previous candidate, Republican or Democrat, in the 2020 election. That’s his problem Biden Also got seven million, 81.3 million.

If he wants to dominate national politics again, he has to rebuild Republican support, but the senior American conservatives I am talking about are divided on what his role should be, or should progress.

Image:

Adam Bolton to run for office in Washington D.C.



Journalist and editor Bill Crystal was a leading figure in the right-wing neo-conservative movement of the Reagan and Bush years – but he broke with the Republicans and became the “Never Trumper.”

Trump has undermined the pillars of the government, and he hopes that soon a reconciliation will be stalled.

“The rot went deep,” he told me.

“The corruption of Trumpism is, ‘Well, is it really important to have a gradual will to tolerate a little bit of lying, a little bit of rhetoric?’ We have had a president for four years, it is a party rational and implementable, and I have done damage that will not go away in a week or a month or a year. “

John Bolten did not accept this – although Trump stepped down as National Security Adviser, he was not voted out in 2020.

:: Subscribe to the Daily Podcast Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Speaker

“There is no such thing as trumpeting,” he says.

“Trump supporters are not a granite block that can not be changed.

Like Bolton, reality TV star Omarosa Manicold Newman only lasted one year for President Trump, despite being a friend since he was in the first series of The Apprentice. In 2004.

He predicts that he will not be able to get out of it, whether he is found guilty in the Senate or not.

“He’s going to get involved in politics because he can not help himself,” said Ms Manicold Newman, author of Trump’s White House’s Unhinged: An Insider account.

“Now that he’s removed Twitter’s megaphone, he expects Donald Trump to try to get as much traction as he can … because he’s a Nazi.”