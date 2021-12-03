Rotamundos, the best technical attack model

Within the framework 24th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Rotamundos is recognized as the best model of technological impact centered on rural tourism. In this way, integration into the most disruptive startups within the sector.

Within the category of ‘Implementing new technologies’, Javier Gordonas Iberra, Founder and CEO of Rotamundos, was responsible for receiving the award, which took place within the ‘Global Rural Tour Startup Competition’.

About 900 innovative companies from more than 130 different countries participated in the global competition. These include the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and a few others.

This was Pedro Sanchez’s intervention in the 24th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), where Rotamundos received recognition for its attack model.

Travel and an attacking model

Rotamundos is a chain of hotels and holiday resorts It currently has a presence in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Costa Rica. Responsibility for providing a vision that aims at a new conscious and sustainable capitalism, Which promotes the digital and social industry to democratize tourism. Adventure focuses its attention on important places of nature and culture.

Since the beginning of its operations, in June 2020, Rotamundos has developed an attack prototype Has attracted the attention of international investors And even from the World Tourism Organization.

Rotamundos, another level of tourism

Rotamundos is in its hotel division Responsible for working on digitalization, standardization, training and commercialization Independent travel agencies representing the foundations of the Tourism Pyramid. Equipped with hostels, cabins, alternative accommodation, climbing, and more.

Thus, Rotamundos, backed by its attacking model, was able to establish itself as the fastest growing digital hotel chain in LATAM. It took only 18 months to standardize and commercialize more than 500 hotels. A total of 5 thousand rooms are distributed in 5 different countries.

