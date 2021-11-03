November 3, 2021

Russia and the United States: “Intelligence” meeting – rebel youth

MOSCOW, Nov. 2 – Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Badrushev and CIA Director William Burns discussed Russian-US relations in the city, official Kremlin sources said.

“The Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Badrushev, met with William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Moscow,” said Evkuni Anoshin, a spokesman for the Slavic Advisory Council. Interfax Company.

This is the first meeting between Badrushev and Burns, who was ambassador to Russia between 2005 and 2008, according to a report by the Spanish newspaper EFE. From Russia to the United States of the Security Council, but later Burns was Under Secretary of State.

Badrushev maintains regular contacts with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who spoke at the end of September about bilateral relations, strategic stability and Afghanistan.

In addition, they met in Geneva in May to prepare for the first summit – which will take place a month later – in that Swiss city between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, who later agreed to start a dialogue on cyber security and a strategy. The stability and control of nuclear weapons, along with the removal of barriers to the operation of its embassies in Washington and Moscow, currently have some definite results.

