Russia and Vietnam reject divisions in Asia-Pacific region – Brenza Latina

After official talks, in a joint press conference with his Vietnamese representative Puy Tan Sun, Lavrov said that Moscow and Hanoi agreed to build an egalitarian and inseparable security framework in line with the realities of the region.

He stressed that the two countries have similar approaches to the most urgent current issues, from contact within the framework of the United Nations (UN) to the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Puy Tan Sun said Vietnam highly appreciates Russia’s contribution in strengthening peace and stability in the region and supports Moscow’s intention to enhance cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He stressed that the high level of trust between Hanoi and Moscow creates additional opportunities for the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as the expansion and strengthening of their bilateral relations in all fields.

“Friendly and eternal gratitude to Russia for the assistance and support their country has given us in the last liberation struggle and the change it has brought about in the development of Vietnam remains unchanged today,” he said.

The representative of the Asian nation described Russia as a loyal partner of strategic importance to his country and a good and loyal friend who will “always be with Vietnam on our path to development”.

Mem / MML