White House spokeswoman Jen Psi said on Friday that US officials were skeptical about whether the Joint Security Agreement (CSTO) forces were legally called to Kazakhstan.

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Sajarova said some US officials did not understand the situation in the Kazakh region.

His words echo the sarcastic remarks of US Secretary of State (President) Anthony Blingen. Questioned Kazakhstan needs help from outside and warned that “if the Russians are in your home, sometimes it is difficult to force them to leave.”

“Today, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken shamelessly mocked the tragic events in Kazakhstan,” the Russian organization commented on its Telegram channel.

This is what the Union State has been teaching for 300 years.

“North American Indians, Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Panamanians, Yugoslavs, Libyans, Syrians and many bad guys who were unfortunate enough to see these uninvited guests in their ‘homes’ have a lot to say in this regard,” he concluded. Russian Ministry. For his part, EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borel expressed his concern in a message on Twitter, while calling for restraint. “Foreign military assistance brings back memories of situations that should have been avoided,” the Spanish ambassador said. Zakarova stressed the need for such Russian action to prevent terrorism and guarantee the national security of Kazakhstan. External cooperation The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its support for the Kazakh government, adopted “emergency measures” in the face of escalating violence in the region, and announced the deployment of air force units from Moscow to Kazakhstan. Helps to normalize the situation. See also Cuba is preparing for World Food Day Russia’s move is in response to a 1992 joint security agreement signed between Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. , The regional integrity and sovereignty of these CSTO member states. In the background On January 5, Kazakh President Qasim-Yomat Dokov accepted the resignation of the entire government and accepted the chairmanship of the National Security Council, which was headed by former President Narsultan Nazarbayev. Djokovic said the protests were planned by a group of instigators, whose identity he did not reveal. “The pirates and terrorists were well-trained, organized and commanded by the special center. Some of them spoke non-Kazakh languages. There were at least six waves of terrorist attacks in Almaty,” the president wrote in a book on his Twitter account. As a result, he called on the Joint Security Agency (CSTO) to send peacekeepers to counter the “terrorist threat” and attempts to undermine the unity of the Kazakh state. Regarding the deployment of peacekeepers, he explained that the camp troops would remain in the country “for a short time” until the situation stabilized. Djokovic thanked Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Russia for responding to his request for military assistance under the CSTO; As well as China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, the UN and other international organizations spoke out in support of the nation in the face of tragic events. In addition, he assured that the Central Asian country “will continue to guarantee the safety and security of foreign embassies, as well as the staff and assets of foreign companies and investors.” (Summary of Agencies)

