Russia describes turning neighboring countries into inciting conflict with Moscow unacceptable

2021-12-02 13:36:57 / National Radio News Broadcast



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said it was “absolutely unacceptable” to turn neighboring countries into a catalyst for a confrontation with Moscow.

Lavrov warned against the deployment of NATO forces near areas of strategic importance to Russian security, and warned of a recurrence of the gruesome scene of military conflict.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that the inseparable policy of security at both the Russia-NATO Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) establishes that no one should strengthen their security in the interests of others. .

Speaking at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the OSCE member states, Lavrov stressed that Moscow was not interested in the conflict, but that if NATO said no one could dictate the ownership of a country or a military base, each state had the right to choose the means of guaranteeing its legitimate interests in the defense sector.

Lavrov said Moscow would soon put forward proposals to create agreements that would prevent any NATO progress towards Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, the head of Russian diplomacy criticized the EU’s silence on counter-military motivation, namely the supply of arms to Ukraine, which provokes Kiev’s desire to sabotage the Minsk agreements and promote the illusion of a military solution. To the separatist conflict in the south of that country.

Lavrov called on the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to send a clear signal to Ukrainian authorities that a review of the Minsk agreements was unacceptable.

Lavrov stressed that the conflict could not be resolved until the current Kiev regime failed to comply with its international legal obligations to enter into direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lukansk.

During a meeting with Secretary of State Anthony Blingen today, Sergei Lavrov proposed to his US envoy to coordinate efforts to contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian civil conflict in the Donbass region, which erupted in 2014.

Despite the Minsk agreements signed in September 2014 and February 2015, intermittent clashes continue in southeastern Ukraine, mediated by Germany, France and Russia.

The situation has worsened in recent weeks, with the Ukrainian government deploying dozens of heavy weapons on the way to secession with separatist militants banned by the Minsk agreement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the same time noted the high probability of Kiev’s military operations in southeastern Ukraine, which Russia is concerned about.

Ukrainian authorities have already sent 125,000 soldiers and officers to the region, or half of all troops in the country’s armed forces.

Since April 2014, Ukraine has launched an offensive against separatists declaring the Donetsk and Lukansk People’s Republics in the east of the country in response to the violent overthrow of then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

The president fell in February 2014 as part of a regime change script promoted by Western powers through protests, riots and fierce clashes with government forces.

The overthrow of Viktor Yanukovych sought to remove Ukraine from Russian influence, and it shared a common historical tradition from the former Tsarist Empire to the fall of the Soviet Union.

As has actually happened, Kiev has become an impetus for the US and its European partners to clash with Moscow.