Russia has announced the arrest of three Ukrainian spies

According to the Kremlin, two of them tried to gather information from strategic companies and planned an attack with a third explosive device.

Russian security services (FSB) said this Thursday Three Ukrainian spies arrested, One of which is to prepare “Attack” by explosives. The intelligence agency did not say where or when the alleged spies were detained, but said in a statement that two of them had arrived in Russia.Gather information And drink Photos And Videos Strategic companies and transport infrastructure “.

“In the vehicle they used, a short-range weapon and an automatic weapon and security equipment were found,” the Russian intelligence agency said, adding that both men had admitted to being “recruited” by Ukrainian services. Change to $ 10,000 reward.

The FSB said a third spy who planned the attack had been “recruited and following the instructions of the intelligence high command in Kiev,” according to Russian officials. “Planned attack Detonate two explosives Upgraded with a weight of 1.5 kg equivalent to TNT, Russian services specify. However, they did not specify the location or date of the planned project.

Border tension

All three arrests are coming at the same time Great tension in Ukraine For a long time Conflict with pro-Russian rebels In the eastern part of the country. Controversy has escalated in recent weeks over allegations by Kiev’s Western allies. Moscow wants to invade its neighbor This winter. For its part, the Kremlin denies this version and claims that Ukraine has stationed half its military contingent near the conflict zone.

Pro-Russian separatists captured two Ukrainian territories in 2014, shortly after Moscow was annexed. Crimea, Until then territory owned by Kiev.