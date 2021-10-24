Russian health chief urges Russians to be vaccinated on paid holiday

(EFE) .- Russian Health Minister Anna Popova this Sunday urged Russians to be vaccinated during the paid holiday week imposed by the Russian president. Vladimir PutinTo stop the new wave of corona virus infections that have crossed 35,000 cases daily.

“You have to use those seven days to get vaccinated. This is the only way to stop the (virus) from spreading. There is nothing else,” he said on public television.

Popova stressed that “this is the first time in human history that a vaccine can stop an epidemic.”

“Of course, these days should be spent at home with family. Home, home, home! But to welcome the New Year well, we need to take care of our health. The main purpose is to reduce the number of infections,” he said. Said.

He assured that the virus may be new, but “it acts like its predecessors, they are viruses or bacteria. That is why it is a virus.

After acknowledging that the epidemic was serious, Putin imposed a holiday from October 30 this week – in Moscow they would begin two days earlier – while the most affected areas would be closed on Saturday, while others would do so on Monday.

In the capital, schools will be closed until Monday, while those over the age of 60 will not be able to leave home until February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was “confused” by the fact that only one-third of Russians have been vaccinated with the full schedule so far, criticizing the fact that he still refuses to vaccinate those with higher education.

He promised that many Europeans would travel to Moscow to be vaccinated to encourage the Russians to get vaccinated. Sputnik v When considering it Very effective product Against Govt-19, it has not yet been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since mid-October in Russia, more than a thousand people die every day from the corona virus. In the last 24 hours, 1,072 Russians have died, to which a further 35,660 positives should be added.

Denis Protchenko, director of Moscow Hospital 40 and one of the country’s most famous physicians at the forefront of the fight against the corona virus, condemned the Russians who oppose the vaccine for doing a lot of damage in the fight against the epidemic.

The Russian Ministry of Health late Friday recognized the possibility of simultaneous vaccination against Govt-19 and influenza, as recent procedures show that this does not reduce immunity.

