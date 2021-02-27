Sam Brownback: Former US ambassador praises Dutch parliament for calling Uyghurs Chinese genocide ‘genocide’ | World News

Washington: Former United States Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback The Dutch parliament on Friday hailed the decision to declare the atrocities facing the Uyghur community Xinjiang As Genocide .

In a tweet, the former US envoy urged other EU member states to “follow their example.”

“The Dutch parliament has taken an important step in calling the actions of the Chinese Communist Party against Uyghur Muslims a genocide. Other EU members should follow their example,” Brownback wrote in a tweet.

The Dutch parliament passed a resolution on Thursday calling the Chinese treatment of Uyghur minorities a “genocide.”

The Netherlands was the first European country to take such action.

This unrestrained movement would encourage other European parliaments to make similar statements.

Genocide is an internationally recognized crime where acts are committed with the intent of destroying a nation in whole or in part. Race , Ethnic, or religious group.

The move comes a week after outgoing Foreign Minister Steph Black said the Dutch government was unwilling to declare the situation in the northwestern region of Xinjiang a genocide. Instead, he said the situation was “large-scale human rights violations against Uyghurs.”

On Monday, the House of Commons of Canada voted overwhelmingly to declare China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority a genocide.

The motion – passed from 266 to 0 – was supported by all opposition parties and some members of the ruling legislature Liberal Party .

In the United States, he said the previous Trump administration had determined that China had committed genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang, and that the Communist Party of China (CCP) should be held accountable for its actions against humanity.

China has been universally condemned for sending Uyghur Muslims to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities, and forcibly re-educating or educating members of the community.

Beijing, on the other hand, has vehemently denied involvement in human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, while reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have highlighted the Chinese Communist Party’s brutal repression of ethnic communities.

Most recently, the head of EU foreign policy Joseph Borel It called on China to allow “meaningful access” to independent rights observers within Xinjiang province to investigate abuses.