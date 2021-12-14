December 15, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

School texts are provided in 41 mother tongues in Peru

Obadiah Silva December 14, 2021 1 min read

Lime -. The Peruvian Ministry of Education today provided school texts and other materials in 41 languages ​​of ethnic groups in the Andean regions, in some cases recovering several languages ​​in the process of extinction.

Francisco Rona, director of intercultural education at the aforementioned organization, said in a presentation of school texts, workbooks and guides for teachers that the purpose of the material is for students to learn in their own languages.

The material will be distributed to 26,000 intercultural education schools with 268,000 students and will help preserve and evaluate cultural practices as the basis for accessing other knowledge, he said.

He pointed out the importance of re-establishing themselves culturally and intellectually in the ways students approach thinking, speaking, doing and other knowledge.

Bilingual education aims to restore languages, especially in the process of extinction, for which it is important for children to pick up and speak them, Rona noted.

Programs and applications for small computers (tablets) include native languages, where necessary.

See also  Struggles against Bolsanaro in Brazil - Latin America - International

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

WHO warns of over-distribution of omigran in Delta-Escompray

December 14, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Venezuelan President in Cuba for ALBA-TCP Summit – Escomprey

December 14, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

ALBA-TCP executive secretary reaffirms alliance strength (video)

December 13, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

1 min read

School texts are provided in 41 mother tongues in Peru

December 14, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

WHO warns of over-distribution of omigran in Delta-Escompray

December 14, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Venezuelan President in Cuba for ALBA-TCP Summit – Escomprey

December 14, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

ALBA-TCP executive secretary reaffirms alliance strength (video)

December 13, 2021 Obadiah Silva