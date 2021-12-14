School texts are provided in 41 mother tongues in Peru

Lime -. The Peruvian Ministry of Education today provided school texts and other materials in 41 languages ​​of ethnic groups in the Andean regions, in some cases recovering several languages ​​in the process of extinction.

Francisco Rona, director of intercultural education at the aforementioned organization, said in a presentation of school texts, workbooks and guides for teachers that the purpose of the material is for students to learn in their own languages.

The material will be distributed to 26,000 intercultural education schools with 268,000 students and will help preserve and evaluate cultural practices as the basis for accessing other knowledge, he said.

He pointed out the importance of re-establishing themselves culturally and intellectually in the ways students approach thinking, speaking, doing and other knowledge.

Bilingual education aims to restore languages, especially in the process of extinction, for which it is important for children to pick up and speak them, Rona noted.

Programs and applications for small computers (tablets) include native languages, where necessary.