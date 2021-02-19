Scientists clone America’s first endangered species

Cheyenne, Voyo. – Scientists have cloned America’s first endangered species, a black-legged ferret copied from the genes of an animal that died 30 years ago.

Elizabeth Ann, who was born on December 10th and announced on Thursday, is beautiful as a button for a slinky predator. But notice – unlike the domestic ferret foster mom who took her to the world, show her in her heart.

“You may have handled a black-legged ferret kit and then they will try to remove your finger the next day,” Pete Copper, black-foot ferret rescue coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said Thursday. “She owns it.”

Elizabeth Ann was born and raised on a black-footed ferret breeding ground of a fish and wildlife service in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ferrett’s genetic copy of Villa, who died in 1988, and its remains frozen in the early days of DNA technology.

Cloning may eventually bring back extinct creatures such as passenger pigeons. For now, the technique includes cloning, including a Mongolian wild horse, and a technique to help endangered species born in a Texas facility last summer.

“Biotechnology and genetic data can actually make a difference on the ground with conservation efforts,” said Ben Novak, lead scientist at Defense Nonprofit Revive & Reset, which focuses on biotechnology that integrates ferrite and horse cloning.

Black-legged ferrets are a type of weasel that can be easily identified by dark eye markings similar to a robber’s mask. Attractive and nocturnal, they sometimes feed only on prairie dogs when they live amidst vast pro colonies of rodents.

Before cloning, black-legged ferrets were a defense success story. They were considered extinct until a farm dog named Shep brought a dead dog home in Wyoming in 1981 – the farmers shot and killed the prairie dog colonies.

Scientists have been gathering the remaining population for a captive breeding program that has released thousands of ferrets over dozens of sites in the western United States, Canada and Mexico since the 1990s.

Lack of genetic variation continues to prevent risk. All ferrets that have been reintroduced so far are descendants of just seven related animals – genetic similarity, today’s ferrets are susceptible to diseases such as intestinal parasites and sylvatic plague.

Villa may have passed on her genes in the usual way, but a man named Cody “did not do his job” and her offspring died, Kober said.

When Villa died, the Wyoming Sports and Fisheries Department sent its tissues to a “frozen zoo” run by the San Diego Zoo, which maintains cells from more than 1,100 species and subspecies worldwide. Eventually scientists will be able to modify those genes to help cloned animals survive.

“With these cloning techniques, you can basically freeze time and regenerate those cells,” Kober said. “We are far from it now until we interact with the gene to provide any genetic resistance, but that is a possibility in the future.”

Cloning creates a new plant or animal by copying the genes of an existing animal. The company, which clones Texas-based Viajan, a pet cat, 000 35,000 and a dog for $ 50,000, last summer cloned the horse of the Mongolian wild horse brewer Presvalsky.

Like the black-legged ferret, 2,000 or more surviving Presvalsky horses are the offspring of a dozen animals.

Villa cloned the villa through the integration of Revive & Restore, a wildlife conservation organization focused on biotechnology. In addition to cloning, the nonprofit in Sauce Salido, California, promotes genetic research on vulnerable life forms ranging from marine stars to jaguars.

“How can we safely use some of those advances in science? Because toolbox security requires additional tools. That is our whole motivation. Cloning is a tool, ”said Ryan Phelan, co-founder and managing director of Revive & Reset.

Elizabeth Ann was born into a slender domestic ferret, which avoided endangering a rare black-legged ferret. Two unrelated domestic ferrets were born by surgical unit; The second clone did not survive.

Future clones of Elizabeth Ann and Villa will create a new line of black-legged ferrets that will be up for study in Fort Collins. Koper said there are currently no plans to release them into the wild.

Novak, a leading scientist at Revive & Restoration, calls himself the team’s “traveler pigeon boy” for his mission to one day bring back the common bird from a period of more than a century of extinction. Cloning birds is considered to be the most challenging because of their eggs, but the group’s plans include even trying to bring back a living woolly mummy that has been extinct for thousands of years.

The seven-year effort to clone a black-footed ferret is much less theoretical, and now shows how biotechnology can help with conservation. In December, Novak loaded a camper and flew with his family to Fort Collins.

“I had to see our beautiful clone in person,” Novak said. “There’s nothing more incredible than this.”