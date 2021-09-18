Sebal provides a comprehensive plan for Central America within Sebal’s framework

Mexico-. Alicia Barcena, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), today unveiled a comprehensive development plan for Central America and southern Mexico.

In a ceremony coinciding with the VI Selak Summit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the program will include 114 measures to reduce poverty, inequality, unemployment, migration, food security, climate change and security. Implementing $ 40 billion in five years.

We address key factors such as poverty and migration, inadequate growth, income inequality, risks of climate change, crop losses due to hurricanes and droughts, as well as family reunification. Off, he said.

He said women were the most affected by the unemployment rate in Central American countries, which is why he called for a focus on solving the problem, adding that food security was exacerbated by the drought caused by change. Rule in the rain.

The executive secretary of ECLAC today considered that there is a comprehensive diagnosis, a short- and medium-term plan, an implementation strategy and a financial proposal, although Mexico needs to buy more from Central America.

Persena commented that creating a development region so that the movement is not an option and an obligation, while the project will help to link social cohesion with development, because there is very little internal trade, it is not from those countries where coffee should come.

The big revelation and further details of the plan, which has been in operation since 2018, are expected as former President Donald Trump’s government fails to provide $ 5 billion in funding, while his successor Joe Biden has not spent a single penny to date.