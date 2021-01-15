Secret service bans use of Ivanka Trump’s bathroom, pays K 100K per apartment: report

The Washington Post reported on January 14 that Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner had spent more than $ 100,000 on accommodation for their secret service details after they were banned from using the bathrooms in their mansion. In the article, the American news agency Ivanka and Jared first said that when they first visited their home in the Colorama neighborhood of Washington DC in 2017, secret service agents banned the use of their seven bathrooms.

Citing neighbors and law enforcement officials, the report said the president’s daughter and son – in – law spent months searching for a reliable lounge to use in the U.S. Secret Service after half a dozen bathrooms were deported from their home. Speaking to the media, a law enforcement official said it was “the first time they had heard of a secret service detail.”

According to the couple’s details, members of the Secret Service sought to free themselves from a Porta-grandmother, as well as bathrooms in the homes of former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence. Also, the media has been renting a basement studio with a bathroom for the purpose of going to Lou for members of the government secret service since September 2017. They paid $ 3,000 a month or, to date, more than 000 100,000.

The White House calls this a ‘false story’

It is worth noting that the house of Ivanka and Jarrett is a considerable size of 5,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. However, agents with family security details do not enter the home. A White House spokesman, on the other hand, denied that the couple had barred agents from their home.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told the Post that this was “another false story.” Early in 2017 when discussions about securing their home took place, Deere said Ivanka and Jared made it clear that their home would always be open to incredible men and women. “It was only after the USSS decided that their profile sought other accommodation,” Deere added.

