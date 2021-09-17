Selak for Economic Recovery after Govt-19

Mexico-. The VI Summit of Community Leaders of the Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) begins work today with the arrival of dignitaries in Mexico, which addresses the post-Covit-19 economic recovery.

Under the plan planned in this regard, the presidents study joint economic and trade strategies within Latin American and Caribbean regional and sub-regional economic mechanisms that facilitate recovery.

These include the Latin American Coordinating Association, the Southern Market, the Central American Coordinating Organization, the Caribbean Community, the Bolivarian Alliance for Our American People, and others that can promote discussion by topic.

There is also the development of a regional health strategy against Govt-19 and the promotion of regional initiatives for vaccination, diagnosis, testing and treatment of infectious diseases, as well as the production and distribution of vaccines.

In this sense, the rulers will seek to integrate the network of infectious agents and community emerging and re-emerging disease specialists and advance into specialized regional organizations, taking into account other networks already integrated in this regard.

For this purpose, they can set up workshops to exchange experiences of member countries facing the epidemic, create regional publications on the subject and develop other publishing projects.

According to published documents, the strategy includes regional negotiations on drug prices, a regional mechanism for monitoring microbial and infectious agents, and reacting to other emergencies.

The so-called space cooperation refers to the second Latin American-Caribbean space meet at the Mexican Space Fair, the Seleuc Nano Satellite Project and the coordination of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency.

In the same way, the use of technology and satellite information and the strengthening of human resource training in space matters and fostering cooperation in terms of training and technology transfer.

In addition, contributions to the development of studies on the fight against climate change, marine litter, extreme weather events, pollution, plant cover and soil.