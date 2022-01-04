Signatures for the referendum put an end to neoliberal activities in Uruguay

Montevideo-. Daniel DiVerio, general secretary of the Uruguayan Construction Association (SUNCA), today estimated that the signatures for the withdrawal of 135 articles of the Emergency Consideration Act (LUC) in the referendum had been suspended by the “neoliberal steamroller used in 2020”.

Assessing the current situation of organized workers participating in public works and housing, Diverio noted the government of the right-wing electoral coalition formed in Uruguay on that date in March.

He warned that the planned construction would be completed in 2023 and that the outlook was “uncertain”, and that many companies were working under labor control, not being paid according to the awards, and seeking subcontracts from companies under certain surveys. Work in the Ministry of Finance.

The union leader said in a statement to Caras y Caretas that the mainstream media was not reporting on the situation and that only unleashed conflicts were being reported.

He acknowledged that 2021 would be closed in 2021, with an employment of about 12,000 more than last year, but clarified that this was due to the construction of a new pastry plant, central railways and community housing construction. Late 2022 or early 2023.

He stressed that deregulation would make it more difficult to control the work of private companies, where contract form would not respect awards and informality would grow.

With regard to safety and hygiene, he pointed out a significant improvement due to the large number of organized workers, and the delegate has the power to suspend a job if he finds that there is a risk of an accident.

Regarding the government bill for the legal status of the unions, he warned that it seeks to restrict its functioning, how it is funded, who its leaders are, and that it is not done with business chambers.

Its leader confirmed that the government had temporarily halted fuel price hikes and other unpopular activities in view of the upcoming March 27 referendum, which Chunka had been actively collecting signatures on.