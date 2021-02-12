Rochester, NY, February 12, 2021 / PR Newswire / – Simon Business School University of Rochester Named the Most Different MBA Program in the United States The term “very different” is defined by the percentage of African American, black, Hispanic American, and Native American students who enrolled in Simon’s full – time MBA program last year.

Simon Business School has a diverse student profile and fosters a diversity of thinking throughout the company’s curriculum and co-curricular activities. By 2022, Simon’s full-time MBA class from 19 different countries, while 46% of local students are from historically under-represented groups, and 42% of full – time MBAs are women.

“I am proud that Simon’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has a long history,” said Sevin Yeltekin, Dean of Simon Business School. “Simon has been a leader in this area since the late sixties, when we were one of the first schools to join the Federation of Management’s Graduate Studies, a group that promotes diversity among American businesses.”

Simon has partnered with a number of key companies that have helped keep the company afloat U.S. News and World Report Rankings include Prospanica, Ford Foundation, Management Leadership of the Day (MLD), and Romba.

“All of these partners have been instrumental in Simon’s success,” Yeltech said. “Business is growing very diverse, and our graduates need to understand how to use the power of diversity to solve tomorrow’s challenges.”

About Simon Business School

The Simon Business School A world-class business school located on campus University of Rochester. Rooted in quantitative analysis, Simon offers a unique advantage in today’s data driven economy. Simon offers STEM-designated full-time and part-time MBA programs and four MS programs.

SOURCE Simon Business School