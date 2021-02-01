Sitharaman to present Union Budget; US reaction to Myanmar’s military regime change

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2021-22 Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament today. For the first time this year the budget will be paperless due to COVID. This is available as a soft copy to everyone online. This year’s Union Budget is even more special because Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier promised a “before” Union budget like the one the government plans to lead the epidemic-hit economy and push growth. While it is important to develop greater skills in handling health, medical research and development (R&D) and telemedicine, we need to see livelihood challenges on the new canvas with a new perspective on vocational training and skill development.

Prakash Javadekar greets women Govt-19 players on 29th NCW Foundation Day

On Sunday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar greeted the women Govt-19 players on the occasion of the 29th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women. Javadekar tweeted with the hashtag #Narishakti and mentioned that on the 29th Foundation Day of NCW India he met real life Govt-19 heroes and women players and praised them.

Bihar Chief Minister Krishna Singh lashes out at Thenchi for showing a false picture

RJD leader Tejashvi Prasad Yadav on Sunday unveiled a picture of Anukra Narayan Sinha while paying tributes to the late Krishna Singh, the first Chief Minister of Bihar. Reducing the issue, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari told PTI that Tejashvi Yadav himself did not tweet and that it was a technical error. An RJD spokesperson said opponents should not turn this into an issue, but rather they should try to understand the sentiment behind the tweet.

If there is evidence of wrongdoing, the MP said the names of the places should be changed. Says the Minister

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP MLA from Indore, Usha Thakur, said the names of the states should be changed if there was any evidence of wrongdoing in the past. Speaking to ANI, Tagore said the constitution allows for correction of errors if there is evidence.

“If something goes wrong in the past, the constitution allows anyone to correct those mistakes if they have any evidence. If there is evidence, the names of the places should be changed,” Tagore said.

US fears military coup in Myanmar, says it will take action if actions are not reversed

The United States on Sunday vowed to take action against those responsible, alarmed by reports that the Myanmar military has taken steps to undermine the country’s democratic transition, including the arrest of state adviser Aung San Suu Kyi and some civilian officials in Burma. White House spokesman Jen Zhaki said the United States would oppose any attempt to change the outcome of the recent elections or to impede Myanmar’s democratic transition. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also briefed President Joe Biden.

A statement from the White House Speaker said, “The United States has expressed concern over reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country’s democratic transition, including the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, a state adviser to Burma, and other civilian officials.”

