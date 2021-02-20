Six Capitol police officers were suspended during the riots

Six Capitol police officers have been suspended with pay, and 29 others are under investigation following last month’s terror riots, the department said.

Capitol Police spokesman John Stolnis told NBC News that the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility was monitoring the actions of 35 officers during the January 6 attacks.

Five people were killed in the riot, including Capitol police officer Brian Signick.

“Executive Director Yogananda Pitman has advised that any member of his department who does not comply with the department’s code of conduct will face appropriate discipline,” Stolnis said.

In January, NBC News reported that “several” U.S. Capitol police officers had been suspended and that 10 more were under investigation following the riots.

Pitman said at the time that video and other evidence found during an internal investigation showed that some officers and officers violated departmental policies.

Tim Ryan, a representative of D-Ohio, the head of one of the teams overseeing Capitol Police, told reporters that one of the suspended officers apparently took a selfie with the gang members.

Ryan said another officer who saw him wearing a “Mac American Great Again” hat and directing people into the building was suspended.

Ryan said a further 10 to 15 officers were being investigated, however he could not provide details on the extent of those investigations.

The day after the riots, Capitol Police Chief Steven Chund announced his resignation amid intense scrutiny of the department’s response to the siege.