Sources say no charge has been recommended for the officer who shot Ashley Babbitt during the Capitol riots.

Investigators have decided not to charge the Capitol police officer who shot Ashley Babbitt during the U.S. Capitol riots, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

The Wall Street Journal First announced Although the U.S. Attorney’s Office will make the final decision on the matter, police investigators have recommended that the officer not be charged.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, was shot dead during a January 6 storm over U.S. Capitol.

Pro-Trump rebels wanted to stop President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, and threatened members of Congress and then Vice President Mike Pence. Building.

Videos show rioters breaking into a glass-breaking building at the doors near the House Chamber, which was obstructed by chairs from inside in an attempt to prevent the mob from entering. As Bobbit tried to climb through the shattered glass, he was once shot by a Capitol police officer.

Ashley Babbitt. Via KNSD

The officer, who was not identified by Capitol police or investigators, “used a clear appropriate force, which was not even a close call,” said the officer’s attorney, Mark E. Shemal said.

Only broken doors and a handful of officers separate the mob from members of Congress, Shemel insisted. “I think it was his bravery and his control that saved his life,” Shemell told NBC News.

The judiciary announced last month that the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia was investigating the shooting, and the officer was placed on leave.

“This is a routine, standard practice whenever an officer uses death force. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia oversees the investigation,” a judicial spokesman said at the time.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Capitol Police spokesman said the department had not commented on the ongoing investigation.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department said the investigation was incomplete and “it is irresponsible to presume an investigation or go to any conclusion.”

“There are no additional updates to offer at this time,” he said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington is continuing to prosecute Capital over the attack and the list of more than 150 people allegedly involved.

Jan. 6 Four people, including a Capitol police officer, were killed in the riots.

Babbitt was Commander of the Decorated Defense Forces in the Air Force and provided several Middle East tours from 2004 to 2016.

Using the CommonAssense handle, Bobbitt’s Twitter account focused on almost radical conservative topics and conspiracy theories.

According to thousands of tweets to Fox News hosts, Bobbitt was a loyal Fox News viewer, but he was also involved in social media with the conspiracy site InfoWars. In 2020, Bobbit began tweeting with QAnon accounts and using QAnon hashtags.

The day before the rally, “Nothing will stop us …. they can try and try, but the storm is here, it lands on DC within 24 hours …. light from darkness!”

On forums and platforms such as the parlor where Trump supporters and Quion followers fled after being banned on Twitter and Facebook, many said Bobbit’s death was fake. Others on the far right praised Babbitt as a martyr.