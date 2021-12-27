December 27, 2021

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu – Díaz-Canel mourns the death of Radio Florida, news and current events from Florida

December 27, 2021

Havana, Dec. 27.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Connell Bermudes has expressed his condolences over the death of South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The president shared on his Twitter account a quote from an anti-apartheid activist and a global human rights activist: “Hope to see light in all darkness.”

Theos-Colonel insisted that Desmond Tutu, who died at the age of 90, was honored with the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize in his lifetime.

A statement from the African National Congress (ANC) highlighted the leader’s selfless service to his church and country and his efforts to liberate South Africa, saying that Tutu is the tower of moral conscience and the epitome of wisdom.

World leaders, South Africans, international organizations and personalities around the world today paid tribute to Nelson Mandela’s former comrade, who has been honored with the Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award, the Lincoln Leadership Award and the Gandhi Award for Peace. .

(ACN)

