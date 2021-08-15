‘Spanish Stonehenge’ reappears on the surface hidden under the water of a reservoir

Experts came to the site to inspect and preserve the megalithic monument, which was flooded in 1963 at the behest of Francisco Franco.

The Guadelpere Dolmen, a megalithic group of 5,000 to 7,000 years old, located in the Valdecas Reservoir, in the Spanish province of Caesars, known as the ‘Spanish Stonehenge’, recently emerged from the water and archaeologists have taken advantage of the situation to carry out research and conservation work.

In the words of Maria Dolores Jimenez, Director General of Fine Arts, Ministry of Culture, Date EFE

In turn, the archaeologist and prehistoric professor at Complutens University in Madrid, Enrique Cherillo, referred to the work of expertsUnderstand how that landscape worked from an archaeological point of viewHow people lived in this area 6,000 years ago.

Flood by order of Franco

The quadrupedal Dolmen, made of 140 stones, was discovered in 1925 by the German priest and archaeologist Hugo Obermeyer, but sank in 1963 when the Valdeganas Reservoir was built on the orders of dictator Francisco Franco.

The monument has an oval room five meters in diameter and a 21 meter access corridor at its end. A carved menhir with a snake and various bowls. It is believed that this system was used for various purposes at different times from the Sun Temple to the joint burial ground.

In 2019, a severe and prolonged drought and several emissions to neighboring Portugal caused the water level in the reservoir to drop until it left the Ptolemaic. Found And reveals damage to the monument.

You can read the original article here