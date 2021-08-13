August 13, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Step: What should be the voting process in Newcon schools

Arzu August 13, 2021 2 min read

Vote in these primary, open, and simultaneous elections, depending on the situation caused by the epidemic (PASO) In the province, would be a different experience. It seeks to better organize the process, avoid crowding and mitigate as much as possible, the increase of infections by transmission chains.

In this regard, New York election lawyer Leonardo Zaglio said schools should have lower schedules, respecting the maximum number and social distance established by the protocol. “A company will have a maximum of seven tables, which will transform the polls“, He revealed September elections.

