Step: What should be the voting process in Newcon schools

Vote in these primary, open, and simultaneous elections, depending on the situation caused by the epidemic (PASO) In the province, would be a different experience. It seeks to better organize the process, avoid crowding and mitigate as much as possible, the increase of infections by transmission chains.

In this regard, New York election lawyer Leonardo Zaglio said schools should have lower schedules, respecting the maximum number and social distance established by the protocol. “A company will have a maximum of seven tables, which will transform the polls“, He revealed September elections.

That is why it is so important, the official stressed. Check out the sites where every citizen goes to the polls on the Internet: www.padron.gob.ar, as the location may change according to the previous situation. This would be an appropriate condition to avoid delays in the income of citizens. In that order, specify in the radial notices:

No more than 5-7 voters should wait to vote, and if voters already know what schedule it is, the process is expedited. There are a total of 250 voters per table, only reduced if one company has fewer tables.

“We are going to try to reduce the number of people entering as much as possible and they will definitely not be more than necessary,” Jacquelio said.

Because of this need to establish fewer tables, it had to expand the number of institutions that would fund it: in 2019 288 educational institutions took the vote, now there will be 322. In that sense, he said, there would be an exception to this, due to infrastructure issues PASO In Newquen: In the West, everyone who votes at 347 will go to the gym at CPEM 49.

They do not have to vote for individuals who are positive for the corona virus and comply with the isolation, but if they wish to do so, a coincidence for this group will be implemented in a dark room, with all protocols. . “He highlighted and added that in all educational facilities, two agents will act as health facilities.

Schedule Officers

In another line, all nucleons present in each table must prove at least one dose of Govt vaccine. In addition, Jacquelio confirmed the call for schedule officials PASOIf they meet the following requirements: They must be over 18 years of age, reside in Newquay and not be affiliated with any political party.

He added that registrants will receive vitico of 4,000 pesos. Those interested can register on the page: www.padron.com.ar.