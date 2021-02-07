Supreme Leader Khamenei says the United States must lift sanctions before it can live up to the Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran’s top leader on Sunday urged the United States to lift all sanctions if it wants to live up to its obligations under the nuclear deal with world powers, state television reported. Office.

State television quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying, “If the United States wants Iran to return to its duties, it must remove practically all sanctions, and then we will verify … and then we will return to our duties.”

Former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal, which agreed to limit Iran’s uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting sanctions. Biden has said he seeks to renew the deal, but insisted that Iran first modify its nuclear program, which has created competition of choice between the countries.

“This is the firm and irreversible policy of the Islamic Republic, and all the authorities in the country are unanimous on this, and no one will deviate from it,” Khamenei added on Sunday, reiterating previous comments by Iranian leaders that the United States should ease its sanctions. Before Iran reconciled.

The 81-year-old supreme leader has the final say in all matters of government in Iran and approved efforts to reach a nuclear deal in 2015.

Download NBC News app For important news and politics

In response to Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, the country gradually began to violate its nuclear commitment, threatening further provocations in an attempt to increase its power, and to remove Trump’s tradition of making it a priority to return to the deal when he goes to Biden.

Biden has signed a series of administrative actions that will change the course of action on a variety of issues, including climate change and immigration.

Following the assassination of an Iranian scientist last November, he is credited with spearheading the country’s dismantled military nuclear program, with Iran’s parliament approving a law banning international nuclear analysts later this month – a serious breach of the treaty.

Iran has begun enriching uranium close to weapon-quality levels, and has said it will test uranium with metals, a key component of its nuclear arsenal.

The country has announced its moves and stressed that all violations of the agreement are easily reversible.

Tehran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.