Taliban and US face off since withdrawal from Afghanistan: Juvent Rebel

According to Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki, senior Taliban officials and US representatives began talks in Qatar on Saturday to open a new page in relations between the two countries.

The meetings, which began in Doha after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August, ended a 20-year military presence and boosted the Taliban’s power.

The focus of the Afghan delegation was on humanitarian assistance, as well as the implementation of the agreement signed by the Taliban with Washington last year, which paved the way for the final withdrawal of the United States.

The minister said the Afghan delegation had asked the United States to lift the embargo on Afghanistan’s central bank reserves, not to encroach on Afghanistan’s airspace and to avoid interfering in the country’s internal affairs. He said the United States would provide Afghanistan vaccines against Kovit-19.

A U.S. government spokesman said talks would focus on allowing Taliban leaders to deport Afghans and foreigners who have worked for the United States.

The meeting does not in any way endorse the Taliban regime, the spokesman added. “Any legitimacy must be obtained through the Taliban’s own actions,” he warned.

The spokesman added that US officials at the meeting would press for the Taliban to respect the rights of women and girls, to form an inclusive government and to provide free access to areas where humanitarian organizations are needed.