October 10, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Taliban and US face off since withdrawal from Afghanistan: Juvent Rebel

Obadiah Silva October 10, 2021 2 min read

According to Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki, senior Taliban officials and US representatives began talks in Qatar on Saturday to open a new page in relations between the two countries.

The meetings, which began in Doha after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August, ended a 20-year military presence and boosted the Taliban’s power.

The focus of the Afghan delegation was on humanitarian assistance, as well as the implementation of the agreement signed by the Taliban with Washington last year, which paved the way for the final withdrawal of the United States.

The minister said the Afghan delegation had asked the United States to lift the embargo on Afghanistan’s central bank reserves, not to encroach on Afghanistan’s airspace and to avoid interfering in the country’s internal affairs. He said the United States would provide Afghanistan vaccines against Kovit-19.

A U.S. government spokesman said talks would focus on allowing Taliban leaders to deport Afghans and foreigners who have worked for the United States.

The meeting does not in any way endorse the Taliban regime, the spokesman added. “Any legitimacy must be obtained through the Taliban’s own actions,” he warned.

The spokesman added that US officials at the meeting would press for the Taliban to respect the rights of women and girls, to form an inclusive government and to provide free access to areas where humanitarian organizations are needed.

See also  Climate change accelerates and increases its impact on workers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Haiti condemns Trump’s “racist” remarks on immigrants

October 9, 2021 Obadiah Silva
1 min read

Biden increased the number of refugees from 62,500 to 125,000 in the current fiscal year

October 9, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

COVID-19 over 600,000 deaths in Brazil Latin America’s most important news and analysis DW

October 9, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

2 min read

Taliban and US face off since withdrawal from Afghanistan: Juvent Rebel

October 10, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Haiti condemns Trump’s “racist” remarks on immigrants

October 9, 2021 Obadiah Silva
1 min read

Biden increased the number of refugees from 62,500 to 125,000 in the current fiscal year

October 9, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

COVID-19 over 600,000 deaths in Brazil Latin America’s most important news and analysis DW

October 9, 2021 Obadiah Silva