Target 100 million COVID vaccines in 100 days

With US President Joe Biden about an inch away from completing a month in office, his goal of delivering 100 million shots of the corona virus vaccine in 100 days is moving closer to completion. On Monday, President Biden shared that with the progress they have made, the goal of managing 100 million views in the first 100 days he set before the United States takes office will soon be reached. Moreover, according to the US President, not only can the goal be achieved, but the target can be broken before the date.

Before I took office, I had a big goal of managing 100 million views in the first 100 days. With the progress we have made, I hope we will not achieve it, we will break it. – President Biden (OT Potts) February 16, 2021

The United States manages 52 million units

The vaccine is the top priority of Python administration. Since the vaccine distribution began in the United States on December 14, more than 52 million doses have been administered, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to data, the vaccine has reached 11.5% of the total U.S. population. According to statistics, the United States currently manages 1.6 million views per day, as opposed to 1 million jobs per day to achieve its goal in 100 days.

In addition, Biden announced that the United States had received an additional 200 million doses of the Modern-Pfizer Covit-19 vaccine, and that it had signed “final agreements” with both companies for 100 million doses of each Covit-19 vaccine candidate. What the US president said was “further good news” that both companies have agreed and are now “under contract” to expedite the delivery of jabs by the end of May, rather than by the end of June.

Meanwhile, in relatively good news, for the first time since November 4, the average daily number of new corona virus cases in the United States has dropped to more than 100,000 in recent days. So far, the United States has recorded more than 27.5 million virus cases and more than 484,000 cases. Deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.

