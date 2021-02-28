Teenage Slater was somewhat paralyzed on the same hill where the little girl was killed

Two teenage girls were injured in separate sleding accidents on the same Ohio mountain, and one was seriously injured, both families said Saturday.

Natalie Wilson, 17, has been admitted to hospital since the crash at the Hinkley reservation in Medina County on Sunday night, her father Jim Wilson said. She was paralyzed after a fracture of her T5 and D6 vertebrae, causing severe damage to her spine and breaking six ribs.

In a phone interview, Wilson said his daughter and a friend were “making one last trip down the mountain before heading home,” and then their ride went towards a wooden castle.

She said her family has visited the park “many, many times” and this is her daughter’s second time this year.

Natalie Wilson. Via Ken Wilson and Amy Cain / GoFundMe

“Where do we go when we want to ride,” he said.

According to Wilson, the mountains can sometimes go fast on slates due to ice. He said that was the day his daughter had an accident.

“They were both on the slate,” he said. “So basically what happened was they spun out of control and rolled to the bottom of the mountain. Her friend got out of it … my daughter often hit a tree.”

Wilson said he received a call from his daughter just before 9:30 p.m., saying he was injured.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland GoFundMe page Set up to help with medical expenses. Account, 000 has accumulated more than 16,000.

Jim Wilson said his daughter will be hospitalized for at least the next several weeks, but is slowly progressing.

“Natalie felt a tingling sensation in her legs and the doctor felt a slight foot movement!” He wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Praise be to Almighty God. I’m going to have a ‘shy feeling’ right now !!!

The day before Natalie’s accident, 14 – year – old Airline Jucher crashed on the same mountain. He was placed on life support on February 20 after suffering a “brain-damaging” injury, and his mother was a Facebook post.

“Airline is currently on life support to prolong the life of finding organ donors. I would say it could take up to three days,” Katie Tuckerty wrote in the juicer. “Waiting for the inevitable result is emotionally exhausting, but my hope is that a few scary days for my family will mean a brighter future for other families who can benefit from her healthy organs.”

On Wednesday evening Irell was removed from life support and died of his injuries. His mother said he was able to donate organs to five people.

To add to the family’s grief, Airline’s father suffered a heart attack that did not return from the day he was admitted to the hospital.

“Her dad came to paradise just before she played, just like he first came to the finish line in every Mario card game they played together. He waited in the hall before coming home from work. The greatest warmth before he came home. I imagine he’s waiting for her now with the same enthusiasm. , “Duckertie Jucher wrote.

Takerti was unable to reach the juicer on Saturday.

Wilson said he initially shared his story with his daughter to provide updates to family and friends and never expected to release support to strangers.

Now he believes the Hinkley Reservation will make updates to its hill and prevent the slates from blocking laterally.

Cleveland Metroparks, which operates the reservation, and Hinkley Township Police Department were unable to reach the scene Saturday.

Park officials said Akron Beacon Journal In a statement, he said, “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims of the sledding that took place over the weekend. We are exploring the events and circumstances surrounding these tragic events.”