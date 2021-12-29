Ten challenges for Cuba in 2022

This content was released on December 29, 2021 – 01:04 pm

Havana, Dec. 29 (EFE) .- The main challenge facing the country, which has been mired in the greatest crisis for decades, is the diversion of the Cuban economic situation, which could have repercussions in a variety of fields, from politics to culture. Passed through the game.

Some of the key challenges facing Cuba in 2022 are:

Infection control

Despite the global spread of the Omigran variant, the epidemic situation is under control as Cuba closes in 2021, of which only five cases have been detected on the island. In recent weeks, the average number of new infections has not exceeded one hundred a day. The July and August peaks were gone with more than 9,000 daily positives and complications associated with Govt-19 with about a hundred deaths a day.

Cuba needs to control the epidemic situation by 2022. To maintain its health system, which was already in a precarious structural situation before the epidemic, and for its economy, it depends on the inflow of foreign currency announced by international tourism.

Immunization of the population

Cuban authorities have raised 11.2 million people to 85% of the national population, which already has a complete list of three vaccines the country has developed against Kovit-19: Abdala, Soperana 02 and Soperana Plus. The vaccine campaign also includes children as young as two years old.

BioCubaFarma, the state-owned company, has pledged to analyze the Omigron variant if it needs to be modified to maintain the effectiveness of current vaccines (more than 90% of their own studies, they are no different. Independent companies).

Protests

The country is facing a severe economic crisis – a combination of epidemics, US sanctions and mismanagement – that will lead to shortages, queues for basic food and medicine, prolonged blackouts and high inflation throughout 2021. . This is exactly the style of governing the country that he has used in Russia.

The current macroeconomic situation in Cuba is similar, although the epidemiological environment is very positive and dissatisfaction and dissatisfaction persist among large social groups. The failure of the November 15 protest march was more related to maintaining state security than a change in the conditions of the structure.

Prisoners

According to the NGO Cubalex, 1,320 people were detained in Cuba as a result of the July 11 protests, 698 of whom are still in prison, or the legal process has progressed, with precautionary measures to deprive them of some form of freedom until December 20. Against her. Among those arrested were well-known activists, but also anonymous civilians who came out to protest on July 11.

The Cuban administration, which has faced criticism from NGOs, governments and international organizations, denies that they are political experiments. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Connell recently promised that there would be “no political prisoners” in the country and that the Cuban people could “protest freely” against the revolution.

Growth and inflation

According to government figures, Cuba’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 13% in the year between March 2020 and September 2021. However, in the last quarter of 2021, thanks to the control of the epidemic and the reopening of tourism, a “gradual” recovery has begun, which, according to the Ministry of Economy and Planning, will allow 2021 to end with 2% growth. . The Cuban government plans to achieve 4% growth by 2022.

The Minister of Finance and Prices, Meisi Bolaños Weiss, promised this December that “resolving high inflation is the main challenge for the economy.” The Cuban government estimates that this year will end with a 70% price increase in retail. In the informal market, many Cuban people have more room than usual to buy and sell basic necessities, with management estimates that inflation has risen to 6,900%.

US sanctions

One of the burdens on the Cuban economy for decades has been the embargo imposed by the United States, which tightened the previous government led by Donald Trump (2017-2021) with 243 new sanctions, one of its final decisions before abandoning whites. After the House and his predecessor Barack Obama (2009-2017) transformed the bilateral reconciliation process promoted by them, it became known as the “shore”.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden promised during the campaign to lift these recent sanctions, but failed to do so in his first year in office. The White House’s policy on Cuba has been “reviewed” for months. In the context of this warning, there is an increase in repression on the island, as has become apparent since July 11 and November 15, but in this sense there is a possible impact on the votes of the Cuban community and the elections of Latin Americans in general. Planned for 2022 in the decisive state of Florida.

Recover international tourism

The recovery of international tourism is important for Cuba. It is the second largest source of foreign exchange – behind sales of professional services only – and accounts for about 10% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Maintaining the flow of tourists depends directly on the epidemiological situation in Cuba and in the major tourist source markets in countries with epidemiological evolution of diseases such as Canada, Russia and Spain.

The shortage of basic commodities such as food and medicine can be linked to the foreign exchange deficit that is undermining Cuba’s import capacity. The country resumed international tourism on November 15 after significantly reducing the impact of the corona virus on the country after a gap of several months in the tourism sector, but the extension of the Omigron variant poses a threat.

Keep the Olympic level

Cuba won seven gold, three silver and five bronze medals in Tokyo, placing fourteenth in the international rankings. Thus, he achieved his best result in 20 years by staying in the Japanese event before the achievements of Beijing 2008 (3 gold, 10 silver, 17 bronze), London 2012 (5, 7, 15) and Rio de Janeiro 2016 (Rio de Janeiro). 5, 2, 4). Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Connell spoke of “a sporting achievement”.

Maintaining this level for the 2024 Olympics in Paris will not be easy for the Cuban sport, especially the economic consequences of the epidemic and the impact of the Covit-19 on international competitions.

Retaining talent in baseball

Half of Cuba’s under-23 baseball team took advantage of the World Cup in Mexico this October. Many have sought their fortunes in the Major League Baseball (MLB) of the United States, and it is unlikely that they will continue to play and stay on the island. They weren’t the first: During the Cuba enrichment for the pre-Olympic Games in the United States in June, there were two trips played at stadiums in Florida (USA).

Behind these deviations was the termination of an agreement between the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCPB) and the MLP, which allowed Cuban players to enter the “safe and orderly” round without losing their location. The deal was finalized during the dissolution of the government of US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) and his administration was terminated when his successor Donald Trump (2017-2021) came to power.

Keep the strike in boxing

The Cuban athletes had a good record at the Tokyo Olympics, the World Championships and the I Junior Pan American Games. Boxing alone reached one of every three Cuban medals in the Japanese capital, and it became the sport that contributed the most metals (four gold and one bronze) to the country, thus reconsidering the status of the Cuban sport as “primary”.

Three months later, at the World Cup in Serbia, the Cuban delegation won three golds. Four bands, one silver and one bronze, were announced for the Cuban showcase at the regional competition in Galle. EFE

