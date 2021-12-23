Tensions in Ukraine: Putin demands ‘immediate’ guarantees from US, NATO – Europe – international

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, This Thursday demanded an “immediate” security guarantee To us More The OttonHe warned against decades of “discounts” in talks starting in Geneva in early 2022.

“And are you asking me for any guarantees? You are the one who has to guarantee us. You, immediately, now. Do not interfere for decades (in negotiations),” Putin said at his annual press conference.

Asked by a Western journalist if the Russian invasion was possible Ukraine“Russia does not threaten anyone,” Putin said.

“Do we have missiles near the US border? No! The US has come to our house with its missiles and they are already on our doorstep,” he said.

Putin wondered: How would the Americans react if our missiles suddenly stopped at the US-Canada border or the US-Mexico border?

“Sometimes it seems that we live in different worlds,” he lamented, adding that Russia’s proposal for security guarantees was “strange.”

He recalled that it was “unacceptable” for the Kremlin to allow Ukraine to enter NATO because it meant placing assault weapons in the neighboring country.

Putin insisted that Russia’s actions depended on guarantees from the West, accusing Moscow of accepting several countries from Eastern Europe and deceiving them.

Putin calls the United States “positive.”

In turn, Putin stressed that the reaction of the West to Russia’s proposals was “positive” to discuss with Russia the security guarantees so far demanded by Moscow.

“The ball is in their court. They have to answer to us. The Americans say they are ready to start that discussion, those talks, in Geneva earlier this year. Representatives from both parties have already been appointed. I hope things will move forward precisely on that path,” he pointed out.

Last week, Russia proposed to NATO to sign an agreement on security guarantees to prevent entry into the countries of the former Soviet Union.

He urges allies to withdraw from their backyards from all military operations from Eastern Europe to the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The agreement includes unprecedented demands such as the withdrawal of troops and weapons after the signing of legislation regulating their relations in 1997, leaving Poland and the three Baltic republics that joined the coalition in 2004 without Allied security.

In this regard, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg promised that the federation would not compromise the rights of any country, including Ukraine.

