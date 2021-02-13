Texas A&M: US News & World Report Names Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center No. 1 Hotel at College Station | India Education, Education News India, Education News





Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center, Benchmark Resorts & Hotel Property, American News & World Report topped the College Station in the Best Hotel Rankings. U.S. News & World Report evaluates more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean for its ranking.

“This is a great honor for our hotel and college station city,” said Greg Stafford, general manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center. “Getting this valuable ranking is a testament to the truly different commitment of our entire team and to ensure that every guest experience is one of the world’s highest quality luxuries.”

Luxury hotels in the U.S. use a system that combines each hotel’s industry awards with its star rating and guest reviews. COVID-19 data not included in U.S. News rankings. However, many of the major industry awards that make up the rankings take into account property cleanliness. The U.S. News Travel Team also provides information on how the corona virus epidemic is changing the hotel industry, the ways in which hotel cleaning protocols have evolved, and the best hotels for long-distance workers.

“The travel industry has faced many challenges over the past year, underscoring the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain exemplary standards,” he said. Said Zack Watson, travel editor of the News. “This year’s list provides a reliable guide for travelers to use when planning their next trip, whether in a few months or next year.”

Appreciation is the latest in a series of notable differences for the Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center. The hotel was recognized by the Northstar Meeting Group as the best hotel / resort in the Southwest, receiving AAA’s Favorite Four Diamond rating and AAA’s Best Home Care Award. Prior to its opening, it was certified by the IACC, an organization that certifies the best convention centers in the world, and was previously certified by the International Conference Centers Association.

With a privileged location directly from Kyle Field, Convention Center at the Texas A&M Hotel and College Center, Texas offers state-of-the-art conference facilities, signature brand facilities, reception facilities and grace south hospitality. Immersed in the history, traditions and culture of Texas A&M, this property has a powerful sense of place and is the perfect choice for business and leisure travelers looking for a kind of true Axiland experience. As a favorite hotel for the University of Texas A&M, the property offers 250 spacious guest rooms, including 250 penthouses and 11 suites, with stunning views of the Texas A&M campus. A roof pool overlooking Kyle Field; Food outlets that are committed to delivering fresh, healthy, scratch-ready and locally sourced ingredients; Two storey bar and lounge with one floor; And a full-service convention center with 35,000 square feet of meeting and event venues. The Texas A&M Hotel and Convention Center is the perfect place for intellectual research, meaningful celebrations, production meetings, college visits and family vacations.