Texas Teen Govt rescues affected family members from an early-morning fire

Last week a fire broke out through their home in Waco, Texas.

19-year-old Bianca Rivera quickly evacuated her family and did not realize the house was on fire after losing her sense of smell due to Covit-19. Rivera, who is virus-free, said she woke up early on January 15.

“I ran out of my room and was hit by a bunch of smoke in our hall. When I returned, the whole front of the house was on fire,” Rivera told NBC News. “I know I need to get everyone out.”

Eighty-six percent of patients with mild forms of Govit-19 lose taste and / or odor, compared to 4 to 7 percent in mild and severe cases, according to a study published Journal of Internal Medicine.

Rivera said a fire broke out in their one-story home at around 2:30 p.m. The young man said he woke up his family, including his sister Edelmira Rivera, 22, and Edelmira’s boyfriend, Steven Lopez, 22, and their 15-month-old son, Sebastian, and helped them escape through the back door. His family friends Adrian Ramirez, 45, Francisco Torres, 41, and their children Prissa, 11, and Sergio, 15, were also at home at the time. He said he went back inside the house to retrieve his four dogs.

Within minutes of everyone escaping, the house caught fire and they lost everything, including the equipment of the lawn maintenance business, Rivera said. Rivera, who suffered minor burns, said he was thankful that no one was seriously injured in the fire.

The early morning fire engulfed the Rivera family home. Bianca Rivera

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Gregory Summers, head of the Waco Fire Department.

“We are very proud of Bianca’s efforts to get everyone out of the house safely. We will approach the family to identify her for her life-saving efforts,” Summers said.

Rivera’s parents, Carlos Rivera, 41, and Delmi Rivera, 43, who were on duty at the time of the fire, called their daughter a “hero.”

“He was in a dangerous situation and I could not believe he was trying to save everyone,” Delmi Rivera said.

For now, Riveras is recovering from Covid-19 and staying at a friend’s house while looking for a new home. Despite the near-death experience, the family said they are determined to rebuild their lives.

Delmi Rivera added, “God is giving us strength now.”