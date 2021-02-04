Texas woman charged in Capitol riots asks court if she can go to Mexico for ‘bond withdrawal’

A Texas woman charged in the January 6 Capitol riots has asked the federal court for permission to travel to Mexico.

Jenny Cut, a small business owner in Midland, Texas, has been charged with aggravated trespassing or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building. As the pro-Trump mob attacked Congress last month, he aired live from within the U.S. Capitol, in a criminal complaint filed in January. Five people died as a result of the riot.

Good lawyers filed a motion Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to allow him to travel in defiance of the charges.

“Before being charged with trouble, Ms. Cutt planned and paid in advance for a weekend trip on the Riviera Maya in Mexico from February 18 to February 21, 2021 with her staff,” the movement said. “It’s a job-related bond reversal for employees and their spouses.”

Cut is not on a personal credentials. Under the terms of his release, he would have to “stay away” from Washington to check services in advance, except for court hearings and meetings with his lawyers.

Supporters of President Donald Trump enter Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6. Saul Lope / AFP – Getty Images File

Cut described being part of a mob that forced Facebook Live to enter the building, according to the FBI. There was an excerpt from the statement recorded in the criminal complaint, in which Cut declared, “I charged the Capital today” and “Yes in hell, I am proud of my actions.”

“We pushed, pushed, pushed, shouted ‘go’, shouted ‘charge’. We pushed, we got,” Cut said. “We broke down Nancy Pelosi’s office door,” he later said.

Two days after the riots, Cutt said in a television interview that “we patriots attacked American capital” and would do it “completely” again.

Seems to refer to the FBI cuts Interview with Midland’s NBC affiliate KWES on January 8th.

Although he used the word “we” in his Facebook Live post, Cut KWES said he did not want to be included and used “us” in general. Cut said the KWES location did not violate any law.

“Those things happened by others, but I wasn’t part of it,” Cut said. I mentioned “I attacked the Patriots Capital” and some went to different offices and different things like that. “

The lawyers who filed the motion did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to court records, Cut has not yet entered a petition.