The 75-year-old protester was pushed to the ground by police in buffalo files

A 75-year-old man who was moved to the ground by buffalo police during a protest last year and found bleeding on the ground has filed a lawsuit against officers and other officials, according to court documents.

Martin Gujino broke his skull in the June 4 encounter captured on video.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, seeks to inflict “sufficient damages” on the plaintiff and to impose “punishable damages on others.”

A lawyer filed charges against two Buffalo police officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Dorkolski, but a major arbitrator earlier this month denied the charges, and the case was dismissed.

Those two officers are named in the civil case, as well as one-third of the accused, along with the city, police commissioner and mayor Byron Brown.

Requests emailed to the mayor’s office and the police department for comment were not immediately withdrawn early Tuesday morning, but on Monday, the city had no comment. NBC affiliate WGRZ. The spokesman told the station that the corporation adviser would handle the case.

Gujino was evacuated shortly after the 8pm curfew order went into effect.

The protest follows the death of George Floyd, a black man, who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt around his neck. Floyd’s death sparked protests across the country.

After Gujino approached the line of police officers with sticks and helmets, the police team shouted, “Push him, push him,” and the police team complained.

It alleges that another officer pushed McCabe and Dorkolski towards the activist and then they pushed him and he fell and was seriously injured.

After the allegations were dismissed earlier this month, the president of the Buffalo Police Benefit Association backed the authorities’ actions.

“Officers McCabe and Dorkolski followed departmental procedures and orders from superiors to clear Niagara Square, despite working in very challenging conditions,” said union leader John Evans. In a statement.

Kukino suffered a concussion and fracture and spent almost a month in hospital.

Gujino said he believed the curfew order was wrong.

The lawsuit alleges that Gujino’s right to peaceful assembly was violated and that the use of force against him was illegal and unnecessary, and that the curfew order was unconstitutional.