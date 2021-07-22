The absence of Bolzano in the 2022 Brazilian elections – Brenza Latin

“I have not started myself, I do not know if I will be a candidate,” he said in an interview with the Joam Bon station in the municipality of Itabedininga in Sவோo Paulo.

On Monday, in front of supporters, Bolzano commented that he did not know whether he would be a lawyer with the current electronic voting system.

In addition, on July 1, he promised that he would run for president only if the elected candidate won “cleanly” if he lost the election.

Bolzano questions the credibility of the electronic voting system, which has been used without problems in Brazil for decades, which gave him victory in the 2018 vote.

Now he wants to change it to printed votes and threatens not to accept electoral defeat with the current system.

In a new opinion poll on July 7, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has overtaken Bolsanaro in all stages of next year’s referendum.

As a result of the alliance between genial inversions and consulting firm Quast Consultoria e Investigations, the survey data revealed that Lula reveals a preference of 43 to 45 percent of those surveyed against 28 to 29 percent for Bolsanaro.

In 27 Brazilian capitals, 1,5,000 people were interviewed in 16 years, for a total of 95 cities across the country.

“The biggest problem is Bolsanaro, and according to the survey, the economy will ensure re-election,” said political scientist Felipe Nunes, the survey’s co-ordinator and director of Questin’s.

In the opinion of the expert, the former military leader can not be elected if the economy does not help and does not improve the well-being of the electorate, because the main concerns are employment and rising prices, which will erode the income of Brazilians.

Bolsanaro’s influence was consistent with the progress of the work of a Senate commission investigating Govt-19’s government administration.

Similarly, the second wave of the disease killed more than 545 thousand people.

Lula’s voting intent has been strengthened since a federal Supreme Court judge revoked all her sentences and restored her political rights in March.

msm / ocs