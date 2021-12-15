The alpha summit in Cuba ends with well-intentioned attacks against the United States

(EFE) .- The Bolivarian Alliance of Our American People (Alpha) this Tuesday aimed to create two regional companies for the manufacture of pharmaceutical and food products in Havana, while recognizing the importance of strengthening economic integration among its members.

As Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Connell explained at the conclusion of the XX Summit of this mechanism, the final report of the meeting supported the “design of a post-Govt strategy” for betting on the “biotechnology and economic-manufacturing” industries. From Alpha Bank, to produce “medicines and foods”.

Earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced in his speech that it was time for Alpha’s member states to take a “step forward” and move towards a “joint action plan” in the economic sphere.

For this reason, he called on the Alpha Executive Secretariat to “make a major effort to articulate a comprehensive plan for the economic, trade, financial and monetary development of member countries,” highlighting integration projects in Asia and Europe.

The proposal for generic agro-food and pharmaceutical companies was developed by Bolivian President Louis Ars, who underlined the region’s need to achieve food and biotechnology sovereignty.

Calling for a “new, determined and authoritarian leadership” for the constituency, Maduro argued for a “firm utopia” of “historical priority” and “shared economic development” for his countries.

“Using the knowledge of the ancestors,” said the Bolivian head of state, who said it was “necessary” to reactivate economic and productive capacity at the center where Banco del Alba is located.

The meeting, held in Havana to mark the 17th anniversary of the founding of the camp, was one of its key issues in terms of economic status and formulas for growth and integration.

Sacha Llorenti, the Bolivian diplomat currently leading the coalition, acknowledged that there was an urgency to strengthen economic viability, even if the alpha was “strengthened”.

According to Lorendi, relations between the Caribbean and other countries, although he underscored the progress of the regional alliance in political and social matters, are another important point.

With the exception of the prime ministers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the majority of leaders also accused what they described as US imperialism.

The other major issue that affected all leaders in their interventions was the effects of the epidemic.

Ars said cooperation should be the answer to the challenge posed by the Govt-19 epidemic and the “unequal” distribution of vaccines around the world. He demanded a more “equal” distribution and criticized its “unequal concentration” in rich countries.

As a solution, he proposed to issue patents on vaccines and share knowledge on their production, and the World Health Organization (WHO) would work with governments to gain “fair and equitable” access.

Most leaders also accused him of describing US imperialism, with the exception of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ prime minister, Ralph Gonzalez, who argued for some sort of “understanding” with Washington.

Maduro, for his part, spoke of “lies”, “weeds” and Washington’s sanctions, while Diaz-Colonel denounced the United States for strengthening its “plans for domination and domination” during the epidemic.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, a Colombian-Venezuelan businessman, has denied that deportation to the United States, which is under investigation in a money laundering case, is “kidnapping”.

“The only thing (Saab) has done is bring food to the Venezuelan people,” Ortega said, adding that the United States was trying to “starve the Venezuelan people.”

Ortega praised the “anti-imperialist sentiment” and, according to him, the people of Nicaragua for “more than 100 years of occupation.” Ortega listed “occupations and genocide” by the United States and its allies “in the name of democracy.”

Currently, Alpha has ten members (Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Venezuela) and three special guests (Haiti, Syria and Suriname).

