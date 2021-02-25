The American Airlines pilot said the ‘long, cylindrical object’ was flying over the plane

An American Airlines pilot flies a “long, cylindrical object” while flying over New Mexico.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a FBI flight from Kentucky to Phoenix, the agency said in a statement.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot called the air traffic control after local time.

“Do you have any goals?” The pilot listens on a radio broadcast. “There was something above us – I hate to say this – it was like a long, cylindrical object.”

“It’s almost as fast as a ship missile, it went above us,” the pilot added.

The FAA said in a statement that air traffic controllers “did not find any objects in the area on their radarscopes.”

American Airlines confirmed that the radio call came from one of its planes, but postponed further questions to the FBI.

“Following a discussion with our flight crew and further information, we will be able to confirm that this radio broadcast came from American Airlines Flight 2292 on February 21,” the airline said.