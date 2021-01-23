The Biden administration is removing Trump allies from US-funded news organizations

Washington – President Donald J. As part of the Biden administration’s major effort to destroy the organization of Trump’s allies, the executive chairman of the United States Agency for Global Media has fired the heads of several federal – funded news organizations.
According to two people familiar with the affair, executive chairman Kelu Chao fired the heads of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Network on Friday evening.
Former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon’s ally, Michael Pack, the company’s chief executive at the time, appointed them in December as part of a broader effort to remove what he believed to be partisanship from the news organizations. Mr. Many current and former employees of the company have accused Pack of trying to turn this into a mouthpiece for the Trump administration.
A spokesman for the US agency for global media declined to comment.
Dismissal, previously announced N.P.R. And Politics, The latest in a series of changes to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, and the federally funded news organizations it oversees under Biden’s administration.
On Thursday, the director of Voice of America and his assistant Were removed from their posts The head of the Cuban Broadcasting Office also resigned. The day before that, Mr. Back Biden resigned at the request of management.
Ted Libyan, former host of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty Became a fierce critic of the media company. Stephen J., who led Radio Free Asia. Yates, formerly President of the Idaho Republican Party, also served as Vice President Dick Cheney’s Deputy National Security Adviser. Victoria Coates, who ran the Middle East Broadcasting Network, was a deputy national security adviser to the Trump administration.
Mr. Biden was expected to make significant changes to the media company. In the fall of the Trump administration, the Voice of America came under fire for re-appointing a White House reporter who tried to question former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a Town Hall event in Washington.
Mr. After Pack resigned, Biden management replaced him with Ms. Chao, a longtime employee at Voice of America. Yolanda Lopez, who has served as director of VOA’s news center, has also been named executive chairman of Voice of America and Mr. Appointed by Robert R. Beckley. Came after Reilly.
In the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Mr. Pack’s tenure was marked by a significant upsurge. After taking office, he fired the CEOs of four news organizations, along with his management team.
He was also accused of purging employees who criticized his leadership; His borderline starvation systems from basic funds; The Voice of America is trying to stop visa approvals for at least 76 foreign journalists because he considered them a security risk.
At a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in September, lawmakers from both parties said Mr. Pack has been accused of undermining the agency’s work, including fighting misinformation in places such as Russia, China, Hong Kong, North Korea, Iran and Belarus. Mr. Pack ignored a congressional chaplain to attend the trial.
