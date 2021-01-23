The Biden administration is removing Trump allies from US-funded news organizations

Washington – President Donald J. As part of the Biden administration’s major effort to destroy the organization of Trump’s allies, the executive chairman of the United States Agency for Global Media has fired the heads of several federal – funded news organizations.

According to two people familiar with the affair, executive chairman Kelu Chao fired the heads of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Network on Friday evening.

Former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon’s ally, Michael Pack, the company’s chief executive at the time, appointed them in December as part of a broader effort to remove what he believed to be partisanship from the news organizations. Mr. Many current and former employees of the company have accused Pack of trying to turn this into a mouthpiece for the Trump administration.

A spokesman for the US agency for global media declined to comment.

Dismissal, previously announced N.P.R. And Politics, The latest in a series of changes to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, and the federally funded news organizations it oversees under Biden’s administration.