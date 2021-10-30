The Biden government made a second attempt to end the ‘stay in Mexico’ program

The head of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Myorgas, said in a statement that he would appeal against the Texas’ Northern District Court’s order reaffirming the policy.

The Joe Biden administration will seek to reintroduce a policy known as the Immigration Protection Code (MPP) implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, which sent more than 70,000 asylum seekers to Mexico to close. .

“I have decided to remove the MBP“, It reads in a Memo Written by the head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS, its abbreviation in English), Alejandro Myorgas is from the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), and the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

In a four-page document, Mayerkas cites a judgment of the Northern District Court of Texas issued on August 13 in which he ordered the Biden administration to re-establish the MPP, also known as ‘Stay in Mexico’, because the federal government did not satisfactorily justify the suspension of the project, which was officially announced on June 1. Memo.

“Department [de Seguridad Nacional] Fully complies with the order of [Tribunal de] District, “Majorcos said in the letter, but the secretary pointed out that they had appealed the decision. They will continue to compete “Many results with energy“.

Reasons for terminating MPP

According to Mayerkas, although it is possible that the MPP contributed to “reducing migration flows”, it would have “continued” to achieve that goal.Substantial and unjustifiable human costs “ For exposed people Harm While they were waiting for their resolutions in Mexico.

Later, under this policy, the Secretary-General assured that immigrants in the neighboring country would be subjected to “extreme violence and insecurity at the hands of past transnational criminal organizations.” While acknowledging that the United States cannot guarantee the safety of asylum seekers in Mexico, many through the program, Myorgas explained There is difficulty in approaching a lawyer, As well as making international trips that allow them to attend their court appointments.

On the other hand, Majorcos warns that the implementation of the MPP in their diplomatic responsibilities with Mexico is a “massive effort” and diverts attention from issues he considers priority issues such as this. Fight transnational crimes and illegal trafficking networks And addressing the root causes of migration.