WASHINGTON: A spokesman for US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday quickly rejected Donald Trump’s announcement that the Covit-19 ban would be lifted for travelers from much of Europe and Brazil.

“On the advice of our medical team, management did not want to remove these restrictions on 1/26,” Jen Zaki, Pitton’s press secretary, tweeted.

“In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel to further mitigate the spread of Covit-19.”

“As the epidemic worsens and more types of infections develop around the world, this is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel,” he added.

A few minutes before Sackie’s tweet, President Trump said in a statement that he would lift the travel ban on Europe and Brazil. Travel bans for China and Iran will be in place, he said.

The two reports come just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that all air travelers to the United States must test negative for Covit-19 within three days of their departure.

Biden will be open on Wednesday after handing over power.

Trump has been refusing for months to accept the outcome of the November 3 election, insisting that the vote was rigged in an unsubstantiated manner and instead ignoring court rulings.

He denied Biden’s committee access to finance and resources, and the president did not meet with him as usual during the changes.

Trump is also the first president to step down in 152 years without joining his successor at the inauguration.

As of Monday, the United States had registered more than 24 million Govt-19 cases, killing nearly 400,000 people.

Continue Reading