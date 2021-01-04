The bill was introduced in the US House to stop appointing Pakistan as a non-NATO ally

WASHINGTON: On the first day of the 117th Congress, a legislator introduced a bill US House of Representatives Stop naming Pakistan As a key non-NATO ally.

Introduced by Republican Congressman Andy Pix, the bill removes Pakistan’s reputation as a key non-NATO ally, allowing for various benefits such as greater access to US defense equipment and participation. Cooperative Security Research And development projects.

The bill also mentions President of the United States Pakistan cannot be given a separate name as a key NATO ally in Pakistan unless the President certifies that Pakistan continues to carry out military operations that could significantly disrupt the safe haven and freedom of movement of the Haqqani network in Pakistan.

The President seeks to certify that Pakistan has taken steps to demonstrate its commitment to prevent the Haqqani network from using any Pakistani territory as a safe haven, and that the Government of Pakistan is actively coordinating with Afghanistan to curb the movement of militants such as the Haqqani Network. , On the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

The bill calls on the president to certify that Pakistan has made progress in arresting and prosecuting senior leaders and middle-class operatives of the Haqqani network.

Pakistan was declared a non-NATO ally in 2004 during the Bush administration. Currently, there are 17 major non-NATO allies. Brazil was the last country to hold this post by the President Donald Trump In 2019.

These positions allow countries to enter into joint research and development projects with the Department of Defense (DOT) on a shared cost basis, participating in certain counter-terrorism initiatives, purchasing reduced uranium tank anti-rounds, and prioritizing military surpluses (from rations to ships).

It gives them access to war reserve shares of DoD-owned equipment placed outside U.S. military bases, lends them equipment and materials for cooperative research and development projects, and authorizes the use of appraisals and U.S. funding to purchase or lease. Some safety equipment.

The designation, among others, speeds up the export process of aerospace technology and allows the country’s companies to bid for certain DOT contracts to repair and maintain military equipment outside the United States.

However, President Trump suspended all financial and security assistance to Pakistan in January 2018. Going out The Trump administration It is even considered to be discontinuing the name of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally.

Under the Obama administration, the United States appointed India as a key security partner.