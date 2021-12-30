The Bolivian government has sent aid to those affected by the heavy rains

President Louis Ars “asked me” to provide humanitarian assistance to 500 affected families in the Hartmann community of San Pedro Municipality, Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo said in a statement.

The aid, valued at just $ 65,000, includes food bags such as sugar, flour, rice and noodles, shovels, axes, knives and clothing and bedding, food bags such as boots, kitchen kits and alcohol, disinfectants, among other items.

The head of defense said more than 14,000 hectares of production in the community had been damaged and announced cooperation for their rehabilitation.

The federal government is working with humanitarian support to address the needs of affected families across the country.

As of yesterday, 15 deaths and more than 10,000 families have been affected in 60 municipalities in six sectors as a result of the heavy rains of the current monsoon season, which will last for two months, the Civil Defense said.

The continuous rains damaged 380 houses, of which 80 houses completely collapsed, affecting about four thousand hectares of crops and four thousand 648 types of livestock.

A statement from the Cochin government’s Risk and Disaster Management Division said Wednesday that it was looking for five people in the Esprido Santo River in Bojo Municipality.

The 17- to 23-year-olds were reported missing by their relatives on Dec. 25, and a part of the body was later found, Bojo Mayor Caesar Correa said.