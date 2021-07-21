Liverpool’s English city removed from site list UNESCO World Heritage Site The United Nations Cultural Institute found that the construction of new buildings, including a football field, undermined the appeal of its Victorian docks.

Liverpool was added to the World Heritage List in 2004, along with cultural landmarks such as the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. This is the third deletion affected by the valuable list.

After members of the World Heritage Committee voted in China, UNESCO said on Twitter that Liverpool should be removed from the list of the International Cultural Organization.

Liverpool Mayor John Anderson said the decision was incomprehensible and he hoped to appeal.

“I am deeply disappointed and concerned by this decision to remove Liverpool’s World Heritage status, a decade after UNESCO’s last visit to the city, to see it with their own eyes,” he said. “We will work with the government to examine whether we can appeal.”

A wildlife sanctuary in Oman was devastated by poaching and habitat loss in 2007, and in 2009 when the Elbe Valley in the German city of Dresden was a four-lane road bridge across the river, the only sites previously removed from the title.

Traditional label UN. Accessing historic sites for security funds and featuring tour guides from around the world.

Liverpool have been threatened with delisting since 2012, when UNESCO warned that the new buildings would change the city’s skyline and destroy its coastal value.

(With information from Day)