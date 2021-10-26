The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere set a new record in 2020 (+ Video) ›World› Granma

The United Nations’ Meteorological Agency says carbon dioxide (CO2), the main greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, is already 149% higher than before the industry. According to mid-year measurements, there will be a new high in 2021, which contributes to rising temperatures.

For its part, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned this Monday that the concentration of carbon dioxide set a new record and was 413 parts per million in 2020, although relatively low on new emissions from the epidemic. Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (SIDMA).

Similarly, the WMO warned that given long-term CO2 and its levels in the atmosphere, they could contribute to decades of global warming and achieve net zero emissions.

The UN also predicts that CO2 concentrations will return to record levels by the end of 2021, and in this sense, measurements were made earlier this year in laboratories such as Tenerife in Spain and Hawaii in the United States. Recorded concentrations up to 419 parts per million.

In this regard, he pointed out that if WMO emissions are not stopped, global warming will continue to rise, as carbon dioxide (CO2) is a long-lived gas that will last for decades, although emissions are rapidly declining. To the net zero position.

The WMO report showed that the levels of other greenhouse gases, such as methane (CH4) and nitrogen oxide (N2O), were 262% and 123% of those estimated in 1750, respectively.

The freeze on key sectors of the world economy due to the epidemic in 2020 and the resulting health measures created a temporary reduction in new CO2 emissions, although 5.6% less than those derived from fossil fuels, which did not have a clear effect. Greenhouse gas levels, WMO clarified.

WMO Secretary-General Bettery Thalas announced while presenting new data that the company believes it will have an impact on the commitments made by the international community at the Glasgow Climate Change Summit that necessitate a review of industrial and climate systems. Lifestyle.