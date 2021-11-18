The Constitutional Court argues that abortion is innocent in Colombia

Protesters protest in front of the Constitutional Court headquarters in Bogot ((Colombia) in support of the decriminalization of abortion. EFE / Carlos Ortega



Bogot, Nov. 18 (EFE) .- Judges of the Constitutional Court of Colombia will address a debate this Thursday on the decriminalization of abortion, which must be voted on after Friday, which is crucial for women’s rights.

“There are many legal reasons in the hands of the Constitutional Court that are powerful from the point of view of protecting the human rights of women, from the point of view of public health,” Mesa por la Vida co-founder Efe told PTI. Ana Cristina González, one of the pioneers of Gaza Justa.

The site, which brings together nearly a hundred feminist organizations, presented one of the two demands that magistrates study today, along with other issues that deepen the inequality between abortion women and argue that “it does not”. Effective or fair and discriminatory “.

Until now, abortion has been allowed in Colombia for only three reasons: when the mother’s health or life is in danger, as a result of rape or sexual misconduct, or in the remaining cases, up to four and a half years in prison.

Gonzalez considers that these are “compelling and profound reasons that will lead the court to make a favorable decision.”

Reasons for Depreciation

In fact, there are two different cases that seek the same outcome in court: after all, abortion was filed by one person based on the fact that it is a homosexual offense under criminal law. Applies to women and therefore violates the principle of equality before the law.

In addition to the argument of inequality among women, Gaza Jasta’s opinion is that since 97% of women reported for abortion are from rural areas, the practice is more problematic – and confirms all three causes. They are not enough.

Prohibitions on abortion, even in fixed assumptions, make up only 1 to 12% of legal abortions practiced nationwide (according to statistics used); “I mean, women who have abortions do it for these reasons, they do it in secret, and they’m probably insecure,” Gonzalez argues.

In addition to this other barrier, the other case defended by Judge Alberto Rojas also examines the fact that society has evolved so much that only three factors are sufficient to guarantee the rights of women.

Another reason magistrates are debating is whether criminal law is overused in abortion cases because there have been fewer than 400 complaints of this practice in Colombia since 2008, according to data from the prosecutor’s office.

“Abortion is more of a crime in Colombia than a crime against women.

Gaza Justa says women are seven times more likely to be convicted of domestic violence and twice as likely to be convicted of sexual assault for having an abortion in Colombia. In addition, consensual abortion, that is, abortion without a woman’s hearing, is rarely studied and less than 3% of abortion punishments fall into this category.

What is coming now?

Five positive votes must be collected to proceed with the vote, so far, according to sources close to the process, there will be four supporters and one of the female judges will be allowed to join.

Gonzalez explains, “Of course it’s a long road, but it’s a less difficult road.” This will be regulated because the Constitutional Court will not decide in which weeks a woman can conceive voluntarily, but at least it will no longer be allowed.

This means that the more than 5,000 procedures currently open in abortion justice will be closed immediately, and the sentences of women incarcerated for this crime may also be reviewed.

Irene Escudero