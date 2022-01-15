The days dedicated to the poet Ruben Tario began in Nicaragua

Art, education and educational activities commemorate the 155th birthday of the Central American journalist and diplomat on January 18, and the physical disappearance of the greatest representative of literary modernity on February 6, 1916.

The Purpose of Cultural Proposals Ruben, Simbra Azul Intenzo, refers to Azul as a book of his stories and poems that is considered one of the most apt in Spanish and was first published on July 30, 1888 in Valparaiso, Chile. With texts published in those South American country newspapers.

On Sunday the 16th, they look forward to the election of Musa Tariana 2022, a competition dedicated to paying tribute to the brilliance and beauty of young men and Nicaraguan women, according to the organizers of the effort associated with the author of Condo e la Argentina. Other poems.

On Tuesday the 18th there will be a central action and traditional parade, and on the 23rd there will be a Tariano equestrian parade dedicated to the Nicaraguan intellectual, whose figure represents the national identity, including thirty books on poetry, prose and autobiography. And pride.

“Tario has an interesting characteristic: you can love him or hate him, but you can not be indifferent to him. Writers of the time did not escape his influence, confronted him because of his unbridled rebellion, or respected him and joined his cause,” warned educator Francisco Batista Brenza Latina.

From his book The Eternal Bardot. Ruben Tario. The global poet of Central America, Batista, described the intellectual as a “successful entrepreneur” because, mediated by the crises of a country classified together in cultural and economic circles, he reached the greatest heights in Hispanic literature.

msm / dgh